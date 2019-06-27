  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí seek public’s help in finding missing Cork teenager

Gardaí seek public’s help in finding missing Cork teenager

Thursday, June 27, 2019

A 16-year-old girl in Co Cork has been reported missing.

Mary Ellen O’Donnell was reported missing from her home in Leamlara on June 12, but was last seen on June 19 in the Glebe area of Midleton.

She is described as being 5ft 4 in height, of broad build with long wavy black hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing grey pants and a bright yellow top and was carrying a large patterned handbag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí on 021 4621550, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Mary Ellen O’Donnell

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

New MEPs say goodbye to Dail politics; Billy Kelleher pays tribute to people of Cork North Central

Thursday, 27/06/19 - 5:45pm

Tánaiste claims redeployment opportunities for 240 An Post staff hit by closure are ‘real option’

Thursday, 27/06/19 - 4:55pm

Tánaiste: Govt not using ‘magic money’ to pay for children’s hospital overruns

Thursday, 27/06/19 - 4:25pm