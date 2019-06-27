Harris: ‘Limited number’ of similar cases to Majella Moynihan uncovered

The Garda Commissioner has said a ‘limited number’ of cases similar to that of former Garda Majella Moynihan have been uncovered.

Drew Harris said they were found after a trawl of disciplinary files that date back to 1959.

But speaking at the Oireachtas Justice Committee last night, he said it would be difficult to confirm a definitive number.

In the 1980s, Ms Moynihan was threatened with dismissal from the force for having a baby with a colleague outside of marriage.

Commissioner Harris said getting names of the other cases involved may prove difficult.

He said: “At this point in time, bear in mind, this only broke Saturday a week ago, it’s very difficult to be definitive and I’m not sure we’ll get to a position where we can say ‘there are the names of the women who faced some kind of discipline inquiry’.”