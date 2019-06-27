MSD opens its doors to local representatives

MSD, one of Carlow’s largest employers, recently threw open its doors to local public representatives to outline its global lifesaving work and its exciting expansion plans for the future.

Deputies Pat Deering, Bobby Alyward and Seán Fleming, senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council John Pender and a number of local representatives were among those present for the site visit. Last October it was announced that MSD would construct a second manufacturing facility at its existing site in Carlow with the creation of 170 new jobs.

This new facility will focus on the production of vaccines and biologics and there will also be an expansion of warehouse and laboratory services at the site. Recruitment for the new facility has already begun and it’s intended that the new manufacturing operations will start in 2023.

Currently employing more than 400 staff, MSD Carlow opened in 2008 as the company’s first vaccines facility outside of the USA. The decision to further invest in Carlow is seen as a real testament to the talent of the local team and MSD Ireland’s wider employee base.