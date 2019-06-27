New TK Maxx store will bring 60 jobs to Carlow

RETAIL giant TK Maxx and its sister brand HomeSense look set to open a new 4,000 square foot store at Carlow Retail Park in 2020, creating 60 new jobs.

The Nationalist has learned that Thomas Thompson Holdings Ltd has signed a contract, subject to planning permission, with the leading retailer and that planning application for the store has been lodged with Carlow County Council. The proposed location of the store is opposite the units at Carlow Retail Park adjacent to KFC.

TK Maxx stocks a wide selection of designer labels and high street brands at discounts of up to 60% of the original cost, and, given its huge customer pulling power, is often hailed as a game changer for retail centres.

“Retail in Carlow is struggling overall and we need a name like TK Maxx and HomeSense that will draw people to the town,” Gwen Thomas of Thomas Thompson Holdings Ltd told The Nationalist yesterday (Monday). “This isn’t just about the 60 jobs; it’s also about encouraging a bigger footfall to Carlow. If Carlow County Council grants planning permission, this store will be only the third HomeSense store in Ireland and it will bring huge footfall from Kilkenny, Newbridge and Naas into Carlow,” said Mr Thomas.

Once operational, TK Maxx and HomeSense expect to provide employment for up to 60 people in Carlow, with as many as 100 expected to be employed during the construction phase.

Planning permission for the store was initially lodged with the council in November 2018, with further information sought by the local authority in January of this year. This has now been lodged by the developer and a decision is expected within the next four weeks.

A number of submissions were made, including one from the rival Fairgreen Shopping Centre along with Irish Water and a senior fisheries environmental officer.

Mr Thomas expressed “some concern” about the planning application, given “some of the feedback contained within the additional information sought”, including a request to comment on Fairgreen Shopping Centre’s submission.

However, Mr Thomas remains hopeful that planning permission will be granted in the best interests of Carlow. “It is unusual to be asked to comment on the opposition’s or a rival’s submission, but it’s not unheard of,” said Mr Thomas.

As part of the application, permission is also sought for associated elevational signage, utilisation of the existing entrance to the retail park and extension of the existing entrance road to serve a rear service yard containing delivery and open plant areas. Minor demolition/removal of part of the existing wall onto Hanover Road and provision of a new pedestrian access as well as reconfiguration of existing car parking is also sought.