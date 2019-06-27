Siptu accepts invitation to Labour Court for talks on hospital support staff row

Siptu have accepted an invitation to attend a preliminary hearing at the Labour Court tomorrow morning to discuss the dispute involving 10,000 health service workers over the implementation of a job evaluation scheme.

Government officials and Siptu have been trying to negotiate an agreement over when 10,000 support staff should get a pay rise.

As it stands, three days of strikes are due to go ahead next week, which could bring major disruption to the health service.

The union’s Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, said: “All issues were examined and exhausted today at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and no meaningful progress was made.

“At the request of the WRC, we have accepted an invitation from the Labour Court to attend a preliminary hearing tomorrow with no preconditions.

“The planned three days of strike action due to take place next week (on 2nd, 3rd and 4th July) have not been deferred.”