Talks resume to prevent three-day strike by health workers

Talks will resume today in an attempt to prevent another three days of strikes by health-workers next week.

Strikers on the picket. Picture: Provision

Over 10,000 staff – including chefs, porters and cleaners – will complete 24 hours of industrial action at 8pm this morning.

They are involved in a dispute with the HSE over a job-evaluation scheme and pay.

Both sides return to the Workplace Relations Commission today, but Siptu’s Paul Bell says there is no resolution in sight.

He said: “What brings us back to the WRC today is an acceptance of an invitation and we do hope that there will be some progress.

“But, that will depend on a change of attitude of the employer and especially the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

“If the same approach is taken with us in the negotiation I feel there will be no progress made and the dispute will continue on into next week.”

Meanwhile, staff picketing at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin have said industrial action is not being taken lightly.

One striking worker said: “We don’t want to be here because we’re dealing with patients and it’s just so unfair that the Government have us out here.”

Another man said: “My message is to pay up and we’ll go back to our work…the last thing we want is patients suffering.”

“Operations have been cancelled…everything has been cancelled, and it’s the Governments fault, not anybody else’s,” said one woman.