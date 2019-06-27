This year’s Elvis festival will focus on country music side of The King

HACKETSTOWN will get ‘all shook up’ next month as the popular Elvis Roots Festival returns for a fifth year. The town’s homage to The King will take place on Sunday 28 July, so it’s now or never for Elvis’s legions of fans to make their way to the east Carlow town!

The festival was launched last week at Boland’s pub in Hacketstown by Johnny Barry of KCLR, with a brand new committee outlining plans for the fun-filled day.

“The theme of this year’s festival is Elvis meets country,” explained Harry Kenny from the Elvis Roots Festival Committee. “We’ve been working on the festival since before Christmas and have put a lot of work into it. We’ll be closing off the main street and all our entertainment will be happening on the street from 1.30pm on the day until 6.30pm.”

Among the live performers are popular country singer Bernie Heeney, while Anthony ‘Elvis’ Farrelly is sure to have the crowd rockin’ and jiving on the street. There will also be lots of street entertainment with jugglers, fire eaters and a mini-circus while there’ll be Jiving with Emma for those who are keen to shake their hips. A vintage car display, lots of tasty treats from the Barbecue Cowboys and a genuine party atmosphere will envelop the town centre.

The Elvis experience begins in earnest the night before, Saturday 27 July, with a local Elvis impersonator competition. The lucky local winner will also perform the following day before his hometown fans.

Across the town, people are encouraged to support the festival and make it a wonderful community event that also has huge potential to welcome extra visitors to Hacketstown, given Elvis’s enduring legacy.

“We always encourage the shops and businesses to get involved by decorating their places and putting up signs. Boland’s will be Graceland and the post office is always Return to Sender,” smiled Harry.

The Elvis connection to Hacketstown was discovered a few years ago when an American genealogist made contact with Carlow genealogist Michael Purcell, who verified the connection. Baptismal records of the Presleys were found in Aghowle Church of Ireland, Co Carlow dating back to 1701, while members of the Presley family lived in the area until the 1920s.

There’s evidence of a William Presley, the great-great-great-great-grandfather of Elvis, who lived in Hacketstown.

A life-size statue of Elvis is also expected to help with promoting the festival, kindly donated to the committee by Jim and Mary O’Brien from Gorey. “About ten days before the festival we are bringing it to Fairgreen Shopping Centre to put on display, so that should create lots of interest,” said Harry.

He also welcomed the goodwill shown by the festival sponsors, the Local Enterprise Office, while also appealing for more sponsors to ensure the development of the Elvis Roots Festival.