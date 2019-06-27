Warm weather warning issued as temperatures to pass 27 degrees

A warm-weather warning will come into effect for parts of the country later today.

Temperatures are set to hit in excess of 27 degrees in parts of the south and west, according to Met Eireann, who’ve issued a yellow level alert.

Temperatures of 19 degrees were recorded in parts at 6am this morning.

It’s in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 1pm until 7pm.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said the south-west will get the best of today’s sunshine.

He said: “Well the really warm air has now just arrived in the south-west coast with Valentia in Kerry already at 19 degrees at 6am.

“It’s going be very warm and humid, mainly in the west and central areas seeing the highest temperatures, while along the east coast and south-east coast those onshore breezes will keep temperatures back a bit.”

Cathal Nolan, of Midlands Weather Channel, explained what is causing the heatwave.

“The key thing that’s really caused this spell of hot weather has been a persistent weather pattern known as an Omega High.

“Essentially what that has done is kept the typical Atlantic weather systems at bay and it’s forced a plume of very hot air which would have originated across parts of North Africa, up through the Iberian peninsula, into France and then across to ourselves in Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Water Safety Ireland is warning people to stay safe when swimming in the hot weather today.

Chief executive John Leech said children, especially, should not take any risks.

He said: “We recommend that when lifeguards are on duty to swim in the designated bathing areas, and even when the lifeguards are not on duty.

“These are very safe bathing areas. It means there is a very safe access so you can walk gently into the water up to your depth and back out again.”

A swimming ban remains in place at a number of Dublin beaches including Dollymount, Sandycove, Seapoint and the Forty Foot.

Heavy rain earlier this week caused an overspill at the Ringsend treatment plant leading to sewage entering the sea.

Tests results from the effected beaches are due back today with hopes that the ban will be lifted.