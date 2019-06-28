17 arrested and two luxury cars seized following searches in Dublin

Tallaght Garda Station

Seventeen people have been arrested in a series of raids by gardaí in Dublin.

The searches were carried out in the Tallaght and Rathfarnham areas yesterday as part of a day of action.

The operation was targeting people wanted by the courts for various offences, including drugs, burglary, theft, road traffic offences and public order matters.

The seventeen people arrested will appear in court in the next few weeks.

Gardaí also carried out a search of a residential premises in Saggart, County Dublin during which two luxury cars with a value of €60,000 were seized.

The search was carried out in relation to a money laundering investigation.

Investigations are ongoing.