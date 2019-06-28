Fringe arts festival was the best yet

ART and music were pouring out of the buildings and onto the streets of Carlow town when the third Fringe Arts Festival took place recently.

Running over two weekends – from 6 to 16 June – it was longer than its established, mainstream counterpart. More than 100 artists were involved, exhibiting over ten days in 13 venues spread across the town. Music-wise, St Mary’s Church in Haymarket and Club d’Art in Pembroke played host to the wonderful Jack L, Niall Toner, El Clash Combo and Fans of Adventure.

“This was only our third year, but we’re growing in leaps and bounds,” Maurice O’Reilly, chair of the Fringe committee, told The Nationalist. “Some of the artists were really successful and sold plenty of work and we also stepped up the entertainment element of it.”

With the dust not even settled on the pop-up galleries, Maurice and his crew of artists are already making plans for next year’s visual and aural feast.