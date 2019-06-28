Gardaí ‘concerned’ as they appeal for information on Dublin girl last seen getting into car

  • Home >
Friday, June 28, 2019

A teenage girl has gone missing from her home in Co. Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Elaine Sweeney who is missing from Lucan, Co. Dublin since Wednesday.

Elaine was last seen in Lucan when she got into a grey BMW (no registration number) that day.

She is described as being five foot two inches tall with a thin build and long, brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white crop top with slits along the side, a white sports bra, blue jeans and black runners.

Gardaí are concerned for Elaine and any persons with information on Elaine’s whereabouts are asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 – 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

