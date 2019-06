A 25-year-old man has been reported missing from his home in Naas, Co. Kildare.

Jonathon Reid was last seen two days ago on Wednesday June 26.

He is described as being six foot three inches tall, with a shaved head, slim build and brown eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey t-shirt, grey stonewash skinny jeans and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Naas on 045 884 300.