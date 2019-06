Update – 8.20pm: The 14-year-old girl who got into difficulty while swimming in Co. Louth today has died.

An investigation is underway and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Seapoint Beach. Pic: Ciara Wilkinson

Earlier:

A girl is in a serious condition after a swimming accident in Co. Louth.

A group of teenagers were swimming together at Seapoint, near Termonfeckin, this afternoon when it happened.

Emergency services were called after a girl got into difficulty.

She’s been airlifted to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.