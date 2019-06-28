Hot spell to continue across the country; Fire risk issued for Donegal

Latest: As the hot spell continues across the country today a number of warnings have been issued.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 28°C.

Today, temperatures remain higher than the average for this time of year with some parts of the country reaching 27°C.

A high fire risk has been issued for Donegal.

The notice by the Department of Agriculture is in place until Monday unless “significant rain” falls over the weekend.

As many people take to the beaches to enjoy the good weather, people are being reminded to stay safe if they are going swimming and to stay out of the direct sunlight.

The ESB is reminding people that it is extremely dangerous to swim in a reservoir due to the risk of uneven ground and fast flowing waters.

Also, more than 300,000 people in Ireland who have both asthma and hayfever are being warned to check the pollen count.

Met Éireann has warned that a very high pollen risk can be expected today.

Hayfever symptoms can escalate an asthma attack, which in some cases can be fatal.

The number of asthma-related deaths is rising in Ireland, with one person now dying every six days.

It has also warned that the solar UV index is very high countrywide.

Although the country is basking in temperatures in the mid-20s or higher, there is a chance of thundery showers.

“It will still be a pleasant day with just a very odd shower in the northern half of the country with temperatures dropping back to 22/23°C,” said Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather.

“That will continue the theme then next week where temperatures drop back to normal.

“But it’s looking mainly dry and settled so we’re not going back to any awful weather but certainly back to more normal temperatures.”

Update 7am: The weather will continue to be very warm across most of the country today.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, with temperatures reaching 28°C.

Much of Europe is basking in a heatwave, and Cathal Nolan, of Midland Weather Channel, says the fine weather will continue here too.

“Certainly, conditions today are expected to be very good across the country,” said Mr Nolan.

“We can expect to see temperatures well above the average for this time of year, pushing up as high as 26/27°C.

“As opposed to yesterday, the warmest conditions will be across the midlands of the country as opposed to the mid-west.

“Conditions will be a little bit cloudier across parts of the south-west and west with a risk of one or two showers especially in parts of the north midlands and the north-west.”

Met Éireann has warned that a very high pollen risk can be expected and the solar UV index is also very high countrywide.