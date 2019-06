A woman has been killed in a crash in Co. Kerry.

The driver, who was in her 70s, died after her car hit a wall at Farranwilliam in Ardfert at around 11:25am this morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body has since been taken to University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem exam.

GardaĆ­ are appealing for witnesses to come forward.