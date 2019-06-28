World champ Katie knocked out by baby Amira’s fighting spirit

TWO legendary fighters got to meet each other when world champion boxer Katie Taylor paid a visit to Temple Street Children’s Hospital last week and met baby Amira O’Toole Rauf.

Twenty-month-old Amira from Ballinabranna fought for her life after she was paralysed in a car crash last November. Despite all the odds, she has survived five heart attacks, a brain injury and paralysis and has proved herself time after time to be a pint-sized fighter.

World champion and ambassador for Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Katie paid a flying visit to Amira’s ward and said that she was thrilled to meet the tiny heroine last week.

“Katie said that it was a privilege to meet her. Amira is a legend, she really is. What she’s been through already is phenomenal and she’s still smiling and in great form,” her adoring mother Caroline told The Nationalist.

Little Amira is wheelchair bound and needs help with her breathing after the car accident that occurred in Simmons Mill Cross near Arles in November. Caroline, who was driving the car when another driver drove into them, also sustained injuries along the right hand side of her body. She had been hopeful of bringing Amira home to her dad Adnan and her big brother Rhys in April, but a medical setback prevented that from happening. It looks like the little one may have to spend more time in the Dublin hospital.

Despite all that Amira has been through, she’s still smiling and in good form.

“She’s in great humour for most of the day. She’s happy and interacting with her toys. She’s still smiling and her face lights up when we come in through the door of the intensive care unit,” added Caroline.