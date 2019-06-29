Carlow’s first-ever female mayor calls on women to seek public office

“LOOK for the reasons you should run in the next election and overcome the reasons you think you shouldn’t.” This was the inspiring message to Carlow women from the town’s first female mayor.

Cllr Andrea Dalton made history last week by becoming the town’s first woman mayor, “a town and county that I love and am so proud of”, she said.

Carlow Municipal District held its AGM in Carlow Town Hall last week, the seven member district consisting of cllrs Dalton, Ken Murnane and Fintan Phelan of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael members Fergal Browne and the re-elected Tom O’Neill, Independent John Cassin and new council member Adrienne Wallace of People Before Profit.

Cllr Dalton was nominated by cllr Fintan Phelan, who said it was “an historic moment to have the first female mayor of Carlow”. Cllr Phelan spoke of cllr Dalton’s “huge achievement” of securing over 1,000 first-preference votes in the recent local elections, adding that she would be “an exemplary mayor, a mayor we’d be extremely proud of”.

Cllr Dalton’s nomination was seconded by party colleague Ken Murnane.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace stated that while she welcomed the fact that a female was nominated for the role of mayor, she “objected to a Fianna Fáil mayor”. This declaration prompted an unusual roll call vote, with the five members of FF and FG voting in favour of cllr Dalton, with cllr Cassin abstaining and cllr Wallace voting against.

Cllr Dalton was subsequently elected mayor, sparking a loud round of applause from members of her family in the public gallery. Among them, cllr Dalton’s husband Seán Moran and their children Ross and Sophie, her parents Jim and Eileen and extended family.

“I wouldn’t be here without the people who voted for me on 24 May, so thank you to each and every one of them for putting their trust in me and giving me the opportunity to represent them,” said the new mayor.

Cllr Dalton thanked her parents Jim and Eileen, whom she said “instilled in me my values, a sense of trying to make a difference, a strong work ethic and a sense of respect and consideration for others”. She welcomed her children Ross and Sophie, adding they did “a great job keeping me grounded and are also a constant reminder that my number- one role is that of their mammy”.

Mayor Dalton also had a special word for her husband, good humouredly adding, “without whose love, support and housework I would not be able to do what I do.

“He has just recently retired after 37 years as a secondary school teacher, 36 of which were spent in Presentation College, Carlow. I wish him a long, healthy and happy retirement and I hope he enjoys his new role as househusband,” she smiled.

Cllr Dalton expressed her honour at being elected mayor and encouraged other women to follow suit.

“Hopefully, seeing me elected as mayor today will inspire other women to put themselves forward for election. So today I am throwing down the gauntlet to the many wonderful women I know working throughout this county in the community, in voluntary and paid positions, to start now for election 2024.

“This year, we have doubled the female representation from 5% to 10%; let’s aim to at least double it again by 2024,” she added.

Speaking about the year ahead, she said that she would use the office of mayor to “highlight the many positives and potentials this town and municipal district has to offer and I will represent its people in a positive, inclusive and respectful way.

“Fianna Fáil believes in an Ireland for all. As mayor, I would like to ensure that our town and county is a Carlow for all, where every citizen has a right to be fully included and treated with respect and dignity regardless of race, religion, gender, ethnicity, sexuality, age or ability.”

Cllr Phelan then nominated cllr Murnane to the role of deputy mayor, seconded by cllr O’Neill. Following the nomination, cllr Wallace again announced her intention to vote against, but the nomination was subsequently carried.

Cllrs Browne, Cassin, Murnane, Phelan and O’Neill all wished cllr Dalton well in the year ahead.