EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 sold in Cork

Someone who purchased a EuroMillions ticket in Cork is €500,000 richer today.

Last night’s draw saw one winner scoop the half-a-million euro prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning numbers were 3, 21, 34, 42 and 50.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at Twohig’s SuperValu on Strand Street in Kanturk.

It is the third time in two weeks that the EuroMillions Plus top prize was sold in Cork.

Kevin Forde, manager of the store, said: “The lottery terminal is in the store is already flat out this morning checking tickets with customers hoping that they have the big winner!

“There’s a great buzz around the town already and for us, it’s great for us to know that one of our customers is a half million euro richer this morning.

We’re going to enjoy the celebrations in the store today and we encourage anybody who bought a ticket with us for the draw to come into us and check their tickets.

A National Lottery spokesperson urged the winner to keep the ticket safe.

“If you are the lucky winner of the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize, we advise you to sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe place and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize.”

The spokesperson also called on all players to check their tickets as they may have won different prizes.

“Last night’s EuroMillions draws produced an incredible 55,000 winners in Ireland so we are encouraging every single player to check their tickets, regardless of where they bought them,” the spokesperson said.

While there was no winner of Friday’s main EuroMillions draw of €57m, one Irish player did scoop €17,382 by matching five numbers.

The numbers picked out in the main draw were: 1, 3, 16, 33, 49 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 11.

The jackpot for Tuesday’s draw is heading for an estimated €65m.