Goal presents special humanitarian award to St Leo’s College

ST Leo’s College, Carlow has received a very special accolade from Irish humanitarian response agency Goal to mark 32 years of selfless dedication to those in need in the developing world. The college was presented with a hand-painted globe as a thank you to past and present students and staff for their support for Goal and its important work over three decades.

Leaving cert student Katie Patterson, chairperson of the committee and a member since she started in the school, said: “To us, the act of helping others creates an improved sense of wellbeing; knowing that we have sacrificed something such as time and effort to help others in need gives us a sense of purpose in life and inner satisfaction.”

The school’s association with Goal goes back to 1987, when fifth-year students Deirdre Keher and Emma Dwyer suggested a no-uniform fundraising day after being moved by media reports on the suffering of millions of people. With the full support of their religion teacher Sheila Coady and then-principal Sr Kathleen Kennedy and staff, the inaugural fundraiser was a huge success. Thirty-two years later, the Goal committee is still going strong at St Leo’s. And Emma Dwyer, now a French and German teacher at the school, remains equally enthusiastic and supportive of the committee and its work.

Goal development education officer Mura Tierney said: “A special thanks to Ms Coady, who has been on the committee at St Leo’s College ever since Emma and Deirdre suggested its formation in 1987. She is passionate about the work of Goal and the necessity of giving students the opportunity and experience of development and human rights education. Goal is also grateful to the principal Clare Ryan and to everyone at St Leo’s, past and present, for their long and unfaltering support down through the years. It has meant so much.”