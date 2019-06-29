Investigations continuing after girl, 14, dies in Louth swimming incident

Seapoint Beach. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson

Investigations are continuing into a swimming tragedy in Louth yesterday.

A 14-year-old girl was swimming with friends at Seapoint, near Termonfeckin, when the alarm was raised.

Gardaí were called to the at around 3pm on Friday.

It is understood the beach was busy in the afternoon due to the summer weather.

Gardaí have confirmed she was airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda in a serious condition but has since died.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.