IT’s university bid hits another stumbling block

THE merger of IT Carlow and Waterford IT to form a new technological university for the southeast has hit another stumbling block as union members in Carlow have rejected a deal to secure workers’ rights.

In a statement released by the head of the Carlow branch of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), Claus Derenda said that local members rejected proposals that were hammered out between IT Carlow, Waterford IT and the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

“The reasoning behind our branch’s ‘no’ vote to management’s final offer on the proposed memorandum of understanding is that most of our members are not prepared to accept the inequality that has been put forward by said memorandum,” Mr Derenda told The Nationalist.

“Staff and students in Carlow would be subject to far worse conditions of service or study than their counterparts in Waterford,” he added.

This is not the first time the merger has hit troubled waters, because when the idea of creating a new technical university was first suggested, there were calls for Waterford IT to go it alone in its bid to attain university status. It was only when the Higher Education Authority intervened that the next step in the process was made.

Now, after months of negotiations in the WRC between the two colleges, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was drawn up and members were asked to vote on it. Last week, the Carlow TUI rejected the proposals, while its Waterford counterparts accepted them.

However, the local union will continue to “engage in a consultation process with members in the branch with a view to consider how best to progress this matter. The union remains open to further engagement with the institutes and the assistance of the Workplace Relations Commission”, the statement said.

IT Carlow also released a statement, which said: “Based on international experience in higher education mergers, it is not unusual for projects like this to face industrial relations challenges. These arise from differing work practices, operating models and expectations across merging institutes that have evolved as independent entities over many decades.”

The statement concluded that the institute would discuss the matter at a scheduled meeting later this week.