Man seriously injured following shooting in Dublin

Gardaí at the scene in the Castlecurragh Heath area of Mulhuddart. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting incident in Dublin.

It happened at around 5.30pm this evening in Mulhuddart.

The man, who is in his 30s, has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

He was shot twice after being approached by two men wearing balaclavas.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Donnelly says it is the latest escalation in ongoing, violent feuding in the area.

“It’s really shocking that on a beautiful Saturday evening that we are faced with another person who has been seriously injured in the Mulhuddart area,” said Mr Donnelly.

“It’s very sad and we were hoping that with the successes over the last number of weeks by gardaí that they would have had some impact.

“Unfortunately, it’s still simmering away.”

Gardaí are at the scene which has been sealed off.

Investigations are ongoing.