Three-year-old girl being treated for ‘minor injuries’ after balcony fall in Limerick

University Hospital Limerick

A three-year-old girl is being treated for “minor injuries” in hospital after falling from a first floor balcony of an apartment in Limerick city.

A garda investigation has been launched into the incident, which happened around 6pm yesterday, Friday, June 28.

The girl fell from the balcony at an apartment at Richmond Court, Mount Kennett Place, garda sources said.

The apartment block is located between Henry Street and Dock Road.

“Gardaí in Henry Street attended the scene of an incident, Friday 28th June, 2019 where a child (female 3yrs) fell from a balcony of an apartment block,” a garda spokeswoman said.

Gardaí said the girl was taken to University Hospital Limerick “with minor injuries”.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the garda spokeswoman said.

A senior garda source said the girl fell from the “first floor” of the apartment building.

An ambulance responded to the scene and transferred the girl to hospital where her condition is being monitored.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact investigating gardaí on 061-212400.