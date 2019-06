Children will be able to travel free on public transport from tomorrow until the end of July.

The campaign – which allows all Child Leap Card holders aged 5 to 18 to travel freely – has been extended from two weeks to four.

It will run until July 28, with the aim of facilitating over a million free child trips.

This includes Dublin Bus, Go Ahead, Luas, Dart, Commuter Rail, and Bus Eireann services in Cork, Galway, Waterford, Sligo and Athlone.