Equine company boss in national final

COMPETING for Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur in the upcoming national final will be David Bambrick from Equireel, representing Co Carlow.

Equireel is a media business that focuses on the equestrian sport of eventing and cross-country competitions. The company produces videos for stakeholders throughout the equestrian industry and is run by Carlow natives David Bambrick and Michael Nolan. They operate in Ireland, Britain, France, The Netherlands and Poland.

David and Michael were announced as the regional winners of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneurs at an awards ceremony hosted by Carlow’s Local Enterprise Office on Wednesday 19 June at the Step House Hotel in Borris. They beat other finalists in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow and Wexford and David now goes forward to represent the region.

The winners were chosen from 12 finalists, shortlisted from almost 200 applicants in the competition, which was launched earlier this year by the LEOs as part of a nationwide search to find Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE).

Now in its fifth year, IBYE is a nationwide campaign to celebrate Ireland’s young entrepreneurs and is open to individuals aged 18 to 35 who have an innovative business idea, new start-up or established business.

“We are delighted to have had such a positive response from so many strong candidates from Carlow this year. It is fantastic to see so many young entrepreneurs with innovative ideas and businesses. The skills and knowledge gained by all involved in the competition will stay, we hope, with each participant and help grow their businesses even further,” said Kieran Comerford, who is head of enterprise at Carlow’s Local Enterprise Office.

The regional winners will now proceed to compete for the national title of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur on Sunday 15 September. A further €100,000 investment fund will be available to invest in the winners of three categories at the national final – one of which will also be named as Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur.