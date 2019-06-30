Fr Jack O’Leary marks 70 years as a priest with special celebration

A WELL-KNOWN priest who served in Carlow cathedral from the 1950s to the 1970s celebrated a rare milestone with the 70th anniversary of his ordination.

This special event was celebrated in Gowran Abbey Nursing Home recently, as Fr Seán Ó Laógháire, or Fr Jack O’Leary as he was known in Carlow, celebrated his platinum jubilee on Wednesday 5 June.

Fr Seán celebrated his momentous milestone with great style, as he was joined by bishops, fellow clergy, family, friends and the management and staff at Gowran Abbey for the occasion.

Fr Seán was born in Graignamanagh in 1923 and ordained to the priesthood in June 1949. After his ordination, Fr Seán was appointed as curate in the parish of Clane and Rathcoffey in Kildare, where he ministered from 1949 to 1955. He then relocated to Carlow cathedral, where he remained from 1955 to 1978, four years of which he served as administrator, replacing the late Fr Tom Brophy. He was well known throughout the parish as Fr Jack O’Leary.

In 1978, Fr Seán was reassigned as parish priest to Paulstown, where he continued to serve until his retirement from parish ministry.

Before Mass, Mairéad Parker-Byrne, the manager at Gowran Abbey, welcomed Bishop Denis Nulty, visiting clergy and Fr Sean’s family and friends to Gowran Abbey. She recalled that Fr Seán was a part of her childhood some 50 years ago, when he worked as a priest and administrator in Carlow cathedral and was well known for his work with the Catholic Boy Scouts and the Workman’s Club.

Mairéad expressed thanks to Fr Seán for the pastoral ministry he has provided to fellow residents in Gowran Abbey since he came to spend his retirement years in the nursing home in February 2012.

At the age of 95, Fr Seán still celebrates daily Mass in the nursing home and is always on hand to offer pastoral support to fellow residents. He maintains a great interest in current affairs and is often the first to share news headlines with residents and staff.

Mass was concelebrated by Bishop Denis Nulty, with Fr Seán, former Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Jim Moriarty and fellow priests of the dioceses of Kildare and Leighlin, and Ossory, in attendance.

In his homily, Bishop Nulty spoke fondly of Fr Seán’s service to the Church over the past 70 years and of the many changes that have taken place during that time.

Fr Seán actively participated in the Mass and read from a specially chosen Gospel passage. He expressed his thanks to all who joined him in prayer and celebration.

“May God continue to bless and guide each one of us on our journey of faith,” he said.

After Mass, celebrations continued into the evening with a reception facilitated by the nursing home.

Bishop Denis also led the guests in a rousing version of ***For he’s a jolly good fellow*** as Fr Seán proudly cut the ‘jubilee cake’, which had been prepared for this special celebration.