A man has died in a fatal single-vehicle road collision in county Tipperary.

The incident happened at 5:30am this morning, on the Portroe to Garykennedy Road outside Nenagh.

One man, in his 20’s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three occupants of the car, two men in their 20’s and one in his late teens, were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are investigating and have appealed for anyone with information to contact Nenagh Garda Station.