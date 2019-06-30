Over 1 in 6 involved in collision while learning to drive, survey finds

A new survey says one in six motorists were involved in at least once collision when they were learning to drive.

The findings from AA Ireland also show one in 12 admitted they had used a family member’s car without their permission when they were first learning to drive.

Nearly 30% admitted to causing minor bodywork damage to their car when they were learning.

Further findings include:

17.62% of respondents indicated that they had been involved in one or more crashes when they were a learner driver;

8.02% of those surveyed stated that they had been involved in a collision which they were at fault for;

9.60% stated they had had experienced at least once collision as a result of another driver’s actions

Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs said: “The process of learning to drive is much more refined than previous decades where someone could take to the road on their own while still holding a learner’s permit.

“However, that time where you are first learning to drive is still a dangerous one and certainly represents a time when many motorists are likely to be involved in at least a minor incident.”

He added: “Even a minor incident can but further financial strain on young motorists, who may face a difficult choice between claiming against their insurance early in their driving career or trying to cover the costs of an accident as well as their other motoring expenses.”