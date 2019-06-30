Passengers to Cork stranded after flight from Lisbon cancelled

A large number of passengers have been left stranded in Lisbon after their flight to Cork was cancelled in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Aer Lingus passengers due to fly into Cork airport at 10:45 pm on Saturday night are still waiting at Lisbon airport following the cancellation of their flight.

It is understood the passengers were instructed to disembark from their plane at 1am on Sunday morning.

Aer Lingus has been contacted for a comment.

On Twitter, the company said it was “working on getting guests rebooked on flights as soon as possible.”