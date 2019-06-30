Residents showcase art at nursing home

THE creations of Borris Lodge Nursing Home residents were on full display in a recent one-day exhibition. There was a great turnout for the exhibition on Friday 14 June, including local councillors Willie Quinn and Andy Gladney.

For the last number of months, the nursing home has been running very popular art classes every Saturday, overseen by Borris native and NCAD student Courtney Burke. The residents have mainly concentrated on painting, but have also learned digital painting using a tablet computer.

“We were very happy with the turnout,” said student nurse Pádhraic Coady. “The residents were delighted with the exhibition. They sat by their paintings hung on the wall, while they also had others in a portfolio and answered any questions visitors might have had.”

Members of the Borris Lace group also made a presentation to the nursing home on the day. It was in memory of former resident Gretta Carter, who passed away last year. She was known as the last of the original Borris lacemakers.