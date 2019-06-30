Taoiseach in Brussels for special meeting of European Council

The Taoiseach is in Brussels this evening for high-level talks on who will lead the European Union into the future.

Negotiations will focus on who will succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as President of the European Commission – along with a number of other top level appointments.

Leo Varadkar is accompanied to Brussels this evening by Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee.

Tonight’s special meeting of the European Council will focus on discussion over who should be appointed to a number of top jobs across the EU.

Different rules apply for different roles but the successor to Jean-Claude Juncker must be proposed by a majority in the European Council and elected by an absolute majority in the European Parliament.

With no clear front runner to date sources in the Taoiseach’s office say it is understood that comprises may be needed to achieve a balance across gender, location and politics.

It is also important that whoever fills these posts has an understanding of Ireland’s issues and concerns, especially in relation to Brexit.