Young people face ‘postcode lottery’ when accessing mental health treatment, says FF

Young people suffering from mental health problems have unequal access to treatment depending on where they live, according to Fianna Fáil.

Staffing levels at primary care level are at just 57% of recommended levels.

But they are below 50% in some areas of Dublin, the Midlands, and south Leinster.

Fianna Fáil spokesman on mental health and Wexford TD James Browne says the health service should make a priority of treating young people as early as possible.

“If we take Wexford General Hospital, we know from other information we’ve received from the HSE that the number of children being admitted to emergency departments with mental health issues and then being referred on to psychiatric and other mental health services has increased very, very significantly,” said Deputy Browne.

I think that is because the necessary staff are not in place to see these children when they first exhibit issues their mental health.

Mr Browne said there it is a postcode lottery.

“There is a divide across the capital and one of the reasons for that is that Dublin is divided into different HSE sections and that is where we end up in this Eircode lottery-type situation,” he said.

“We should be able to provide a coherent, fair and systemic services across the country.

“Every child across the country should able to access the same level of mental health services and it shouldn’t be because you live on one side of the street in Dublin.”