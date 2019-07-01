Housing charity welcomes new regulations on short-term lets

Housing charity Threshold is welcoming new regulations on short-term lets which come into effect today.

The new rules mean planning permission will now be needed for short-term lets of properties that are not a landlord’s principal private residence.

Threshold CEO John-Mark McCafferty has thanked the Housing Minister for listening when it highlighted concerns that more than half of AirBnB’s listed in Dublin were entire homes.

Mr McCafferty said that it “had a tangible and negative impact on the supply of rented housing.

“And indeed over the last number of years we’ve seen a reduction in the availability of rented apartments and rented houses – and at the same time this burgeoning of houses and apartments of which the entire house or apartment is let on a short-let basis.”

The news comes on the back of the latest house price report from MyHome.ie, which found house prices outside Dublin continue to rise but not as fast as expected.

In the second quarter, prices increased by 2.4% nationally compared to this time last year.