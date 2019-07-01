  • Home >
Ruth Coppinger says Conor McGregor is ‘out of step’ following mink coat boast

Monday, July 01, 2019

Conor McGregor has been branded as “out of step” for boasting about his collection of mink coats.

The MMA fighter posted a series of pictures of himself wearing the coats – one of which he said cost €80,000.

McGregor said they are “like art pieces.”

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger says the majority of people here want fur farming banned.

“Well I think in the week that we got a commitment from the Government to ban fur farming, it’s particularly mind-boggling.

“Mink are wild animals. They are semi-aquatic. Now we see a fine example of how they’re being made to suffer.

“McGregor is really out of step here. He’s made yet another miscalculation of where public opinion lies.”

Last week, the Cabinet signed off on the phased ban of fur farming in Ireland.

The next step is for the Government to bring forward a bill which will be drafted in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office.

