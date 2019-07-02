EPA to inspect Ringsend wastewater plant as Irish Water deny leak

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is sending an inspector to a wastewater treatment plant in Dublin this afternoon.

Recent images show the water at a discharge point at the plant in Ringsend being discoloured, leading to concerns of another leak at the facility.

Last week a spillage from the wastewater plant in Ringsend led to a swimming ban at four beaches in Dublin Bay.

It was the second time that a spillage from the facility caused the ban in June, with eight beaches closing off for a week earlier in the month.

This morning, Irish Water confirmed that no incidents have occurred at the Ringsend plant within the last 48 hours and said the plant is “operating normally”.

According to Irish Water, factors such as low tidal levels, the temperature of the receiving waters, the volume of wastewater discharged and wind strength and direction can increase the visibility of the treated effluent at the discharge point.

They added the discolouration of the water would be visible on occasion “until upgrade works are completed”, saying the plant is currently “overloaded”.

The EPA confirmed this afternoon that they were sending an inspector to the facility to carry out an investigation.

A spokesperson said an update on the situation will be released later this afternoon.

Currently the Ringsend wastewater treatment plant treats approximately 40% of the country’s wastewater load.

In order to treat the increasing volumes of wastewater arriving at the plant to the required standard Irish Water is investing over €400 million in the staged upgrading of Ringsend.

This story was amended at 1.20pm to include a statement from Irish Water.