Housing Alliance of Ireland: Rate of social housing building at risk

Ireland’s rate of social housing building is at risk if the status of the organisations responsible is not changed.

The Housing Alliance of Ireland says their inclusion on the state balance sheet is threatening their ability to borrow the money needed to continue building social housing.

More than 20,000 social homes are managed by members of the Housing Alliance of Ireland, while they are also involved in building thousands more.

They are to appear before the Oireachtas Housing Committee later today.

Declan Dunne, Chairperson of the Housing Alliance, says they may have to compete for government finances.

“When we become classified as part of government debt, the government then have a decision to make when the actual fiscal space is reducing about what they use their money for,” said Mr Dunne.

“There is a real need for hospitals, for roads but also for housing.

“The concern would be that if we cannot get ourselves back off the government balance sheet that there will ultimately be a reduction in the production of new homes and that is not acceptable.”