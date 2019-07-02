It’s a wrap for budding filmmakers in Tullow

MOVE over Martin Scorsese because there’s some serious talent in Tullow!

It was all lights, camera, action for service users in the Cairdeas Centre, when they starred in, directed and edited their own film, The Hitchhiker. It came about as part of the Cruinniú na nÓg arts festival for young people, thanks to Carlow Arts Office and a company called Create Schools, which facilitates filmmaking with young people.

The intrepid film crew used the wonderful location of Rathwood woods to tell the story of a bunch of campers who unwittingly pick up a hitchhiker that causes them trouble. Pretty soon, they’ve learnt that it’s not a good idea to trust strangers!

“They worked on making the film from Monday to Friday, when they learnt how to use the equipment. They got really engrossed in it, so it was a wonderful way for them to learn new skills. The film was very funny, but even funnier when you knew the people who played the characters,” director of services at the Cairdeas Centre Eileen Doyle told The Nationalist. “The storyline was great because there was also the message about not trusting strangers. It was a brilliant learning experience for them!”

Of course, once it was a wrap and the film was in the can, the young stars hosted a world première of the work, when local dignitaries and family members were invited to a private screening in Costa del Tullow. Who needs the Cannes Film Festival when you’ve got the Cairdeas Centre on your doorstep?