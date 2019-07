A man has been charged with the murder of Limerick champion boxer Kevin Sheehy.

The man, 29, is due to appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow at 10.30am.

He is being detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station, while an 18-year-old man has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Sheehy, 20, died after being knocked down and killed at Hyde Road in the early hours of Monday.