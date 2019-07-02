Mercosur deal would harm the climate, says Denis Naughten

Tuesday, July 02, 2019

There are serious environmental concerns about the EU’s trade deal with South American countries.

That is according to former Environment and Climate Action Minister Denis Naughten.

The Mercosur deal would see greater access to the European market for South America, with increased amounts of beef imports.

“Beef production in the European Union is four times more carbon efficient than it is in Brazil,” said Deputy Naughten.

“In fact, 70% of the Amazon that is being cleared at the moment is being cleared for beef production.

“As part of this deal we are effectively rewarding this production in Brazil which is having a hugely detrimental impact on our climate at present.

“It is something that needs to be assessed as part of the overall deal.”

Mr Naughten said that “we are selling the lungs of the planet”.

