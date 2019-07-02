New route for IWA cycle, but the craic was still up to 90!

THE route may have changed, but the craic on the former Cork to Carlow cycle remains unwavering. The long-running spin changed its route this year, starting in Carlow and finishing in Clonmel.

The event, which raises funds for the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) in Carlow, has been running for the past 41 years and was started by Jack Doyle, who is still a fixture in the event to this day. Roughly 30 cyclists backed by a support crew took part in this year’s event.

The cyclists are kept well and truly fed and watered, with support crew member Jack Lawler remarking: “It’s the only cycle that people are fatter at the end than when they started!”

He added: “It’s a real social event. On the Saturday night after the cycle there is a great craic. People love the cycling. We had one gentleman who turned 83 this year who did it, while there were others who were in poor health. It’s a real mix of people.”

The decision to change the itinerary was made partially for safety reasons, as the old route has become increasingly busier.

Cyclists made their way to Tipperary passing through Gowran and Thomastown.

After a cracking night in Clonmel, they cycled back to Carlow.

A final tally of the funds raised is not yet known, but the event generally raises between €30,000 and €40,000, which goes to the IWA branch in Carlow and its centre on the Kilkenny Road. The money is spent on social outings and resources for members, including a donation of €26,000 last year for a new bus.