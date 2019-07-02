Niamh is Ireland’s top young PR professional

Monday, July 01, 2019

TINRYLAND native Niamh Breathnach has been named Ireland’s Young Communications Professional of the Year. Ms Breathnach received the accolade at the Awards for Excellence in Public Relations, which were held at the Mansion House in Dublin recently.

The awards, which are organised jointly by the Public Relations Consultants Association, the Public Relations Institute of Ireland and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations in Northern Ireland, are aimed at showcasing best practice in Irish public relations and communications. “It is a huge honour to win this award, not only for myself but for all the team at Alice PR & Events,” said Niamh.

Niamh Breathnach, winner of the Young Communications Professional of the Year award, with her parents Melíosa and Joe Walshe at the awards ceremony in the Mansion House, Dublin
Photo: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Niamh’s category, Young Communications Professional, was one of the most hotly contested and is open to PR practitioners under the age of 28 who have demonstrated leadership and excellence in their work. Niamh’s parents Joe and Melíosa Walshe were in attendance to see their daughter receive her award.

Ms Breathnach attended Tinryland NS and Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach before completing a degree in communications at DCU and a master’s in public relations at Dublin Institute of Technology (now TU Dublin).

By Suzanne Pender
