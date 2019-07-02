Tests underway on water supply after camogie players taken ill

A general view of Croagh GAA on Saturday. Photo: INPHO/Oisin Keniry

Limerick City and County Council has said it is investigating reports of what it described as “possible issues” with a private water supply at Croagh Kilfinny GAA.

A press release issued tonight by the Council explained that a number of camogie players from the senior teams of Limerick and Wexford along with the junior teams of Limerick and Kerry subsequently began to feel ill after playing matches at Croagh Kilfinny GAA Grounds, last Saturday.

The teams were competing as part of an All Ireland Camogie Championship double-header at the Co Limerick GAA grounds.

The statement read: “Limerick City and County Council was this afternoon alerted that there may be issues with the private water supply at the GAA grounds.

“Limerick City and County Council has taken samples of water from the two boreholes in Croagh Kilfinny GAA grounds and sent them for testing, the results of which are due in the coming days.

“The Council has also been liaising with the HSE Environmental Health Unit and Irish Water.

“As the water source in Croagh Kilfinny GAA is a private supply and restricted to the grounds, there are no wider implications for the general public.

“Croagh Kilfinny GAA has put notices on the outside taps on its grounds that the water is currently not fit for consumption,” the media statement said.