50 new housing units acquired in Dublin for older people on waiting list

50 new housing units in Inchicore in Dublin have been acquired by the ALONE charity.

The group which supports older people were given the units following a stock transfer from Dublin City Council.

The site at Jamestown Court will undergo a phased redevelopment to provide age-friendly homes for older people on the housing waiting list.

The project is expected to be complete in 2022.

It will involve the refurbishment of the existing three blocks at Jamestown Court and the building of a fourth block.

Construction work on Block A began last month and is estimated to take about 12 months to complete.

“This is an important step in the right direction for older people’s housing,” said Seán Moynihan, CEO of ALONE.

There is huge demand for housing for older people and developments such as Jamestown Court are urgently required.

“It is vital that supports are offered as part of housing provision for older people.

“The modification of units and the decision to create specific age-friendly homes is also essential when looking to cater to Ireland’s ageing population.

“There are more than 200 older people with housing difficulties on our waiting list.”

Tenants will be provided with support from ALONE’s housing officers and support workers.

They will also be offered the organisation’s pioneering BConnect assistive technology to help support them to age at home.