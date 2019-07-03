Appeal for witnesses to house fire in Louth

Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a house fire in Co Louth.

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a house in Rathmullen Park, Drogheda at 5.10am this morning.

Extensive damage was caused to the exterior and interior of the house. A technical examination is currently being conducted at the scene.

A person wearing dark clothing was seen running from the area at the time of the incident.

An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Rathmullen Park between 4.30am and 6am, who may have seen any suspicious activity to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

They are also appealing for anyone involved in milk deliveries, bin collections, and similar early morning occupations who may have been working in the area to come forward.