Arthur McDonald elected chair of HSE regional forum

BAGENALSTOWN councillor Arthur McDonald has been elected chairperson of the HSE’s Regional Health Forum South.

The Fianna Fáil public representative was unanimously elected to the position at the forum’s meeting this week in Cork, a role which oversees one of the country’s four regional health forums. Regional Health Forum South covers the eight local authorities in counties Carlow, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, south Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

“I regard it as an honour to have been elected by my colleagues to serve as chairperson of the Regional Health Forum South,” said cllr McDonald.

“As chairperson, I’ll be working closely with the management of the South/Southwest Hospital Group, the Ireland East Hospital Group, Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare and Southeast Community Healthcare and their colleagues at the Regional Health Forum Office in Cork. We all have the same aim and that is to ensure that the highest standard of healthcare is provided to our local communities,” said cllr McDonald.

“I see the operation of the forum in that context as central to the HSE’s public remit and that of the hospital groups and community healthcare organisations in their development. The forum is a most useful body, as it enables interaction between public representatives and the HSE on issues of concern to our constituents,” he said.

“As chairperson, I will be ensuring that issues of interest to people across the region are heard and addressed,” said cllr McDonald.

The forum makes representations to the HSE on the range and operation of health and personal social services in their areas. The HSE in turn provides administrative services to the forum.

Cllr McDonald has been a prominent advocate for health services in and for the county and was the outgoing vice-chair of the Regional Health Forum South and also chaired its southeast committee.

A farmer, cllr McDonald is married to Breda and the couple have four sons and one granddaughter.