Gardaí are investigating a theft from a shed on Staplestown Rd in Carlow. The incident happened between 12 midday and 3pm on Tuesday 2 nd July. A blue Makita skill saw and a Grey and white
Carrera Cycle mountain bike were taken. The lock on the shed had been broken in order to gain entry. Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for any information.
Bike stolen from Staplestown Rd, Carlow
Wednesday, July 03, 2019
