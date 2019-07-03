Bike stolen from Staplestown Rd, Carlow

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

Gardaí are investigating a theft from a shed on Staplestown Rd in Carlow. The incident happened between 12 midday and 3pm on Tuesday 2 nd July. A blue Makita skill saw and a Grey and white
Carrera Cycle mountain bike were taken. The lock on the shed had been broken in order to gain entry. Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for any information.

