Latest: Missing Enniscorthy man found safe and well

Update 4.14pm: Damian O’Raw has been found safe and well.

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a man missing from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Update 1.22pm:Damian O’Raw, 51, was last seen in the Kilmuckbridge area of the town on Sunday.

He is described as 5’11” with brown/grey hair, of medium build with blue eyes.

When last seen Damian was wearing a blue top, blue jeans, and white runners.

He is believed to be driving a 161 KE reg silver Volkswagen Passat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Enniscorthy on 053 923 3534.