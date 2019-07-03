  • Home >
Gardaí appeal for information after teen injured in hit and run in Dublin

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

A teenage boy has been injured in a hit and run in Dublin.

He was hit by a car outside the entrance to Castle Heath in Malahide just before 7pm yesterday evening.

The blue Ford Focus with a 05 D registration did not stop and drove off towards Swords.

The teen was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who were on the Swords Road at the time of the incident who may have Dash Cam Footage.

Gardaí are also appealing to the driver or any occupants of the car to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 016664600, The Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

