Lucky Dublin syndicate collects €500k EuroMillions win

A group of ten work colleagues from Dublin city today collected a cheque for €500,000 at National lottery headquarters.

The syndicate, who wish to remain anonymous, won the top prize in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday, June 14. They have been playing together as a syndicate for less than a year.

“It’s quite incredible really. We’ve only been playing since last October and while we’ve had smaller wins here and there, we never expected to win anything as big as this.”

Each member will pick up a cheque for €50,000 thanks to a ticket they bought at the Centra Store in Harold’s Cross in Dublin.

In a lucky move, it turns out they only forgot to play the EuroMillions for the previous draw.

They revealed that their winning ticket was only purchased because one of the group forgot to buy a ticket for the draw on the previous Tuesday.

“There was a little bit of drama in the office when one of the syndicate members forgot to buy our ticket from the previous draw on the [previous] Tuesday night so we decided to double up for Friday’s draw and that’s the ticket that won us the half million euro.

I think we’ve finally forgiven her for missing out on that Tuesday.

The group plans to spend their winnings on a range of things.

“There’s a great mix in the group in terms of ages so everybody is at a different stage of their own lives and we all have our own plans for our prizemoney.

“A lot of the talk so far has been for new cars, weddings, holidays, deposits for mortgages and home improvements so we’re all looking forward to lodging our cheque and start the spending sprees.”