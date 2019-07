The scene after the body of Jack Power was discovered in Shanakiel, Dunmore East in July 2018. Picture: Mary Browne

An 18-year-old man is to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this evening charged in connection with a fatal stabbing which occurred in the Dunmore East area last year.

In July 2018, the body of a man in his 20s was discovered with stab wounds at Shanakiel after gardaí were called at 3.40am.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He died from a stab wound to the chest.